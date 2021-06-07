Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.40. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

