Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 270.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.35. 86,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,847. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

