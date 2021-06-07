Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Masimo worth $131,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,365. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.02. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

