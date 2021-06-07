Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $135.70 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.97% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $135,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $32.30. 16,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

