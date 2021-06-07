Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $191.47 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up approximately 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.15% of Saia worth $191,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.74. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

