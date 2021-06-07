Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $212.49 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $212,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

