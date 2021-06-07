Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of ChampionX worth $58,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $28.46. 36,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,370. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

