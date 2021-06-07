Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Motorola Solutions worth $209,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 336,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $208.75. 2,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

