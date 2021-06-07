Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 116,005 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,005 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.59% of Insight Enterprises worth $120,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000.

NSIT traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

