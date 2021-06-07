Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,734,521 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,734,521 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $188,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $14,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 514.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,864 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 824,882 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

