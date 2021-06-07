Veil Price Hits $0.0199 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,168.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.41 or 1.00012659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.59 or 0.01016604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00508870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00390711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

