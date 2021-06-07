Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.50.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.