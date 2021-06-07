Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $294.17 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $29.07 or 0.00080540 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $294.17 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.01 or 1.00142108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,119,479 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

