Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.13

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 83384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Verastem alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.