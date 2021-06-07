Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Tops $38.57 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $38.57 million and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.94 or 0.00050268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

