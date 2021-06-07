VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading 19.6% Higher

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF)’s stock price traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.20 and last traded at $201.20. 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17.

