Victrex (LON:VCT) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Shares of VCT traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,548 ($33.29). 164,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,949. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.20.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders acquired 428 shares of company stock valued at $926,992 in the last three months.

Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

