VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.32

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.69 million and $479,001.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,899.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00445237 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

