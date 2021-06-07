Vidya Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $810,821.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,993,084 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

