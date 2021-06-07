Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $6.25 million and $841,656.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00077765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.41 or 0.01049549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.31 or 0.10306711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,159,097 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

