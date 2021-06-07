Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Visa stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 151,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.