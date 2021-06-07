Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The stock has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

