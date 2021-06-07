Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Purchases $341,600.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on VPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
