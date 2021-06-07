Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Purchases $341,600.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

