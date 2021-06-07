Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,807 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.04% of Visteon worth $69,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

VC traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

