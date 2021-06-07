Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.69 and last traded at $124.69. 5,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

