VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Westport Asset Management Inc.

Westport Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

