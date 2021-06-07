VNT Chain Market Cap Tops $17.39 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and $66,882.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

