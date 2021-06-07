Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $98,437.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

