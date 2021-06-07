Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1.11 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

