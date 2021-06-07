Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 123,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 16.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $141.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

