Waltonchain Hits One Day Volume of $6.28 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.18 or 0.07684276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00175110 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,833,247 coins and its circulating supply is 77,112,215 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

