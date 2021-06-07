Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.99

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 1029787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 683.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

