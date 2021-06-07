Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO Sells $487,593.24 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.