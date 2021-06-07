WAX 1-Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $273.94 million and $2.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00099090 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,736,375,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,817,588 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

