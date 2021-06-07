WaykiChain Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

