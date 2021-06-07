WazirX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.02 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $472.21 million and approximately $52.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.