WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

SWK traded down $3.52 on Monday, reaching $209.33. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.