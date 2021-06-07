WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

