WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $188.13. 83,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

