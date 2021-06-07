WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,546. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37.

