WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

