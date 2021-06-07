WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

