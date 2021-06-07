WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 221.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. 301,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,443,123. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

