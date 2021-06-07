WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 882 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.47. The company had a trading volume of 437,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The company has a market capitalization of $951.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

