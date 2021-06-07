WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 179,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

