WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,273,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

