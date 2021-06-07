Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/24/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – MorphoSys had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

4/8/2021 – MorphoSys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MOR traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.97.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

