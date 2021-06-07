Westport Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westport Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.86. 8,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

