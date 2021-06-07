Westport Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $83.66. 392,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,200,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.09. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.