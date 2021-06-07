Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Down 1.7%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

